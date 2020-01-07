WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – One month after a Portland private school released a report on a year-long investigation into allegations of sexual abuse by people it previously employed, the Washington County Sheriff’s has announced more cases have been reported.
On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said that since the Catlin Gabel School’s investigation was published in mid-December, which stemmed from public Facebook posts about alleged sexual misconduct by a former teacher, “additional incidents have come to light.”
Catlin Gabel’s investigation was conducted by Lori Watson of Watson Law Workplace Investigations, LLC between the fall of 2018 and fall of 2019. At the end of the year-long investigation, Watson found misconduct by multiple ex-staff members that occurred from the mid-1960s through 2016 and occurred both on and off campus.
To read the full summary of the report, visit www.catlin.edu/about/investigation.
Back in 2018, WCSO detectives were also asked to investigate allegations of child sexual abuse involving a specific former faculty member at Catlin Gabel School. Detectives learned that the suspect had died earlier that year and concluded the investigation.
When that WCSO investigation ended, investigators were not aware of allegations involving any other school staff members, according to the sheriff’s office.
WCSO said Tuesday that it was later made aware of the Facebook posts about the deceased employee that spurred Catlin Gabel’s investigation.
Since the school’s investigation report was published, the sheriff’s office has received more leads about additional sexual abuse allegations.
The sheriff’s office said detectives are actively investigating the new reports and is working with Catlin Gabel.
WCSO detectives are encouraging the public to help identity all potential victims and suspects of alleged sexual abuse involving past Catlin Gabel staff.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on the continuing investigation to contact Detective Chuck Anderson at 503-846-2704.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.