WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - At least one person has died in a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday morning on Southwest Farmington Road, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened near the intersection of Southwest 152nd Avenue.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said two patients were entrapped.
The sheriff's office said one person died and two others were hospitalized with serious injuries.
Investigators said two drivers were heading east at a high rate of speed on Farmington. One of the drivers crashed into another car, while the second speeding driver kept going and was stopped by Beaverton police off of Highway 217.
The person who died was in the car that was hit and was not involved with the speeding vehicles, according to deputies.
Southwest Farmington was closed from Southwest 149th to Southwest 160th during the crash investigation. Roads were expected to be closed in the area through 5 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
