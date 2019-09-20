MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) – An 80-year-old woman has been reported missing near Mt. Hood after she was last seen hunting for mushrooms late Thursday afternoon.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s office said they were contacted at 6:50 p.m. about the missing woman, identified as Akemi Takahashi of Tigard, and were told she was last seen at 4:40 p.m. in the Trillium Lake area while looking for mushrooms.
The friend of the missing woman who called the sheriff's office said they had been with her and lost sight of her. She is described as an experienced mushroom picker.
She reportedly has a whistle in her possession but her cell phone was left in a car. She was last seen wearing an orange jacket.
A search team has been established a command post at the Trillium Lake Camp Ground.
Search personnel, along with a K-9 team, responded Thursday night but were unable to locate the woman.
This is a developing story. FOX 12 will update this story as more is learned about the situation.
