MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) – An 80-year-old woman who was reported missing near Mt. Hood after she was last seen hunting for mushrooms late Thursday afternoon was found safe Friday morning.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s office said they were contacted at 6:50 p.m. about the missing woman, identified as Akemi Takahashi of Tigard, and were told she was last seen at 4:40 p.m. in the Trillium Lake area while looking for mushrooms.
The friend of the missing woman who called the sheriff's office said they had been with her and lost sight of her. She is described as an experienced mushroom picker.
She reportedly has a whistle in her possession but her cell phone was left in a car. She was last seen wearing an orange jacket.
A search team established a command post at the Trillium Lake Camp Ground.
At 8:10 a.m., Takahasi was located by search personnel. Deputies said she was found 530 meters from her car and that she signaled rescuers with her whistle.
She was reported as making her way out to rescuers and it is expected that she will be transported to a hospital for a medical evaluation after spending the night outdoors.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
