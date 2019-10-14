SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Search and rescue personnel are looking for a 74-year-old Vancouver woman after she went missing in Skamania on Saturday morning.
The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said that a hiker was reported as lost after she went mushroom picking near the 500 block of Beacon Highlands Road in Skamania.
The caller told deputies that her friend, Jung C. VanAtta, was overdue and last seen with Donald E. Bergseng, 87, also of Vancouver, on the property that is roughly 15 miles northwest of Stevenson.
Deputies said VanAtta and Bergseng returned to their car at around 10 a.m. Saturday. VanAtta then decided she wanted to pick more mushrooms and said she would return within an hour but hasn’t been seen since.
According to the sheriff’s office, VanAtta hadn’t picked in the area before Saturday and she is not familiar with the property.
Friends and family first searched the area and then alerted deputies that VanAtta was missing.
A search by authorities was launched into the night until early Sunday morning, but VanAtta was not found.
The search continued Sunday with several ground teams, dog teams, three drones and a helicopter that was contracted from JL Aviation.
Deputies said a reverse 911 alert was also issued to homeowners in the area.
The search for VanAtta will resume Monday morning.
The sheriff's office told FOX 12 that VanAtta does not have a cell phone with her. She is a Korean woman who is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has "salt and pepper hair." She was described as a novice mushroom picker and was last seen wearing a purple coat with white trim.
This is a developing story. FOX 12 will update it as more information is learned.
