CENTRAL POINT, OR (KPTV) - Detectives in southern Oregon are searching for missing couple last seen nearly four weeks ago.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Dean Vestal, 30, and Katherine Mary Lou Rowden, 29, were last seen Oct. 6 in Medford.
Family members believe the pair were picked up by a stranger and had plans to buy a new vehicle to go on a three-day camping trip.
Neither Vestal nor Rowden have updated their social media profiles and family members say they have not been able to reach them.
Vestal is white and has blue eyes and blond hair, according to the sheriff’s office. Detectives say he stands around five-feet-two-inches tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds.
Rowden, who also goes by Mitchell, is white and has brown eyes and blond hair. The sheriff’s office says she stands approximately five-feet-five-inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.
Both Vestal and Rowden have several tattoos.
Anyone with information about the couple’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 541-774-8333 or CID@jacksoncounty.org.
