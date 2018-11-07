WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A suspect was found hiding in a boat after he led authorities on a pursuit in Wilsonville Tuesday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
Just before 12 p.m., a deputy saw a maroon Pontiac sedan with license plates belonging to another vehicle and pulled the sedan over on Southwest Rogue Lane.
The driver was identified as Vencine Timone Hadley, 45.
The sheriff's office said while the deputy was speaking with Hadley, he suddenly sped off.
Deputies pursued Hadley as he went eastward and then south onto Southwest Salmon Road.
The sheriff's office said Hadley was going about 50 miles per hour in a residential area when he hit a bump in the road.
The sedan stop near the intersection of Southwest Salmon Road and Metolius Loop. The sheriff's office said there was a large plume of "bluish smoke" coming from the sedan when it stopped.
Hadley exited the vehicle, jumped a metal fence and ran south toward the Willamette River.
K-9 Grimm, along with his handler, responded to the scene to help with the search.
The sheriff's office said K-9 Grimm tracked the suspect to a large home, located in the 8500 block of Southwest Miami. Workers who were pouring cement in the driveway at the home told deputies they had seen the suspect run into the backyard.
When deputies went into the backyard, they noticed an unlocked door on the back of the garage and found a boat inside with the cover undone.
According to the sheriff's office, when deputies pulled back the cover they saw a pair of legs.
The sheriff's office said Hadley ignored multiple commands to show his hands or acknowledge deputies.
K-9 Grimm was sent in and applied a bite to Hadley's lower arm. Hadley was then quickly taken into custody and taken to Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center for treatment.
Once released from the hospital, Hadley was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of two counts of attempt to elude a police officer and transitional leave violation. His bail is set at $12,500.
During the incident, K-9 Grimm unintentionally took a tumble into a koi pond while searching for Hadley. The sheriff's office said K-9 Grimm is fine but needed a bath.
