Sheriff’s office: Tips sought in shooting that injured 2 teens in Salem school parking lot

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Two teenage boys were hurt, one of them critically, in a shooting in Salem Thursday afternoon, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
At 4:19 p.m., 911 callers reported to MCSO that they heard shots fired in the area of Durbin Avenue Southeast at Wiley Lane Southeast in the unincorporated area of Salem.
Deputies found two victims with gunshot wounds in the back parking lot of Four Corners Elementary School.
The two victims, identified as 17-year-old boys, were transported by Marion County Fire District #1 to a local hospital for treatment.
One victim was in critical condition Friday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. The other victim’s injuries were non-life threatening.
At the shooting scene, investigators spent hours searching for evidence and canvassing the area.
Investigators believe the shooting happened during a suspected marijuana deal.
The sheriff’s office said two other 17-year-old boys were detained in the area and a gun was recovered. One of the teens has been charged with first-degree robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree theft. The second boy was released to his parents.
The sheriff’s office is not naming anyone due to their ages.
Investigators are asking the public for any tips that may help additional suspects involved in the shooting. Tips can be submitted online at https://www.co.marion.or.us/SO/Pages/tip411.aspx or by calling the MCSO tip line at 503-540-8079.
A nice short response time for Marion County Fire District 1 since their HQ station is just north of State St. on Cordon Rd SE. I'm glad they were nearby. It most likely made the difference to the critical patient.
No social distancing and drugs...both can be lethal.
