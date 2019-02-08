JACKSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A southern Oregon woman was arrested Friday on two counts of attempted murder involving a young child, the sheriff’s office says.
Kyla Duncan, 49, of Rogue River, was taken into custody just after 10 a.m. after deputies say a 911 caller reported they had seen her in a vehicle attempting to commit suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning.
The caller said they had also seen a young child in the vehicle with the driver.
The sheriff’s office says the vehicle had fled the area, and with help from Oregon State Police and the Rouge River Police Department, deputies searched the area and located the vehicle.
Duncan and the minor child were treated at a local hospital for the carbon monoxide, according to the sheriff’s office.
Duncan was lodged at the Jackson County Jail on two counts of attempted murder in the first degree. The child was released to family members.
Deputies continue to investigate and say they will release additional information as appropriate.
