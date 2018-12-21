SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A Salem couple kept 35 cats in a U-Haul truck for three days without food or water, causing three of the cats to die, according to deputies.
The Salem Police Department contacted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a suspected case of animal abuse Thursday.
Deputies responded to the 4800 block of Carolina Avenue Northeast and discovered the cats were kept in the truck inside laundry baskets that had been zip-tied together to keep the animals sealed in, according to investigators.
The 32 surviving cats were taken in for treatment of various ailments believed to be related to their neglect with the assistance of the Willamette Humane Society.
Richard Kleimeier, 52, and Jenny Kleimeier, 46, were arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of first-degree and second-degree animal neglect. They were both subsequently released from jail.
Deputies said Richard Kleimeier is a city of Salem employee and Jenny Kleimeier is an employee with the state of Oregon.
They are both scheduled to appear in court Jan. 18, 2019.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.