MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 26-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning following a three-month long investigation, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Refugio Cruz-Juarez, of Salem, is facing charges of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.
The sheriff's office said the investigation began after the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children was alerted to images of suspected child sexual abuse material being shared online. The sheriff's office was notified and investigators were able to identify Cruz-Juarez as the suspect.
On Tuesday, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Unit served a search warrant at an apartment on Stafford Lane Northeast in the Four Corners area.
Cruz-Juarez was arrested at the apartment and booked into the Marion County Jail.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.
