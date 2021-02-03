Refugio Cruz-Juarez

Refugio Cruz-Juarez, booking photo (Courtesy: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 26-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning following a three-month long investigation, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Refugio Cruz-Juarez, of Salem, is facing charges of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.

The sheriff's office said the investigation began after the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children was alerted to images of suspected child sexual abuse material being shared online. The sheriff's office was notified and investigators were able to identify Cruz-Juarez as the suspect.

On Tuesday, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Unit served a search warrant at an apartment on Stafford Lane Northeast in the Four Corners area.

Cruz-Juarez was arrested at the apartment and booked into the Marion County Jail.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

