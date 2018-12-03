MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a Salem man tried to bite deputies after he killed his girlfriend’s dog Monday morning.
50-year-old Richard Allen Lipps assaulted his girlfriend and choked her dog to death after an early morning argument near Salem, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies responded to the 4700 block of Portland Road Northeast around 7:30 a.m. They say Lipps bit and later spit at them in an attempt to escape custody.
Lipps was not successful; he was lodged at the Marion County Jail and is facing charges including harassment, attempted assault on a police officer and aggravated animal abuse.
