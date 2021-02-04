Sheriff: Sandy man, 78, accused of sexually abusing child in California over five-year period

SANDY, OR (KPTV) - A Sandy man traveled to California and sexually abused a child multiple times between 2011 and 2016, according to detectives in Clackamas County and Sacramento, California.
William Dowell Arbaugh, 78, was arrested last week and booked into the Clackamas County Jail.
The investigation involved Clackamas County deputies and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, along with the respective district attorney’s offices in those jurisdictions.
Sacramento County detectives said the abuse began when the female victim was 6 years old.
Investigators from Sacramento met detectives in Clackamas County to serve search warrants at Arbaugh’s home on the 51000 block of East Terra Fern Drive and his apartment on the 38100 block of Sandy Heights Street, both in Sandy.
Both homes were searched for evidence in the sex abuse investigation. Arbaugh was arrested on a felony fugitive warrant.
He is in jail without bail, awaiting extradition to California, according to deputies.
No further details were released about the investigation.
Anyone with information about Arbaugh is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip or 503-723-4949 and reference case 21-950312.
