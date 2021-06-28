YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said searches for two missing swimmers along the Willamette River have been unsuccessful.
Marine Patrol deputies were dispatched to the first missing swimmer on the river near the Wheatland Ferry at about 7 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies learned that the swimmer, identified by relatives as Nasiruddin Shaik, 37, of Salem, was last seen struggling in the water off the river bank.
Crews searched the waterway and river bank, utilizing multiple boats and a helicopter. The sheriff's office said the search was suspended at about 10 p.m.
At about 10:15 p.m., the same evening, two deputies were traveling downriver from the first search area when they heard a woman screaming for help near the confluence of the Willamette and Yamhill rivers. The deputies located the woman struggling in the water and were able to get her a floatation device and bring her onboard their boat.
The sheriff's office said the woman reported she and her boyfriend, identified as Thomas Paul Stavrum, 51, of Lafayette, had jumped from their boat to go swimming and he was still missing in the water. Deputies searched for Stavrum until just after midnight, at which time the search was suspended.
Crews continued the search for both Shaik and Stavrum on Sunday and Monday morning, but were unsuccessful.
The sheriff's office was assisted by Oregon State Police, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, the Dayton and Salem fire departments, and Life Flight.
The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office is urging swimmers to use a personal floatation device while swimming in Oregon waterways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.