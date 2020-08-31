Sheriff searching for brush truck stolen from Sheridan Fire District station

POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Fire officials and law enforcement are asking for help finding a brush truck they say was stolen from the Sheridan Fire District.
Fire officials said the 2019 Ford F550 was taken from the Sheridan Fire District’s Ballston Fire Station after the station was illegally entered on Monday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.
The vehicle has a winch on the front end, aluminum diamond plate compartments, standard Sheridan blue decals, and a "BR198" decal near the hood. The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
"If you see this Brush unit, please call 911 immediately," fire officials said. "This apparatus is a critical part of our fire suppression services, especially during the current wildland fire season."
