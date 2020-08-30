Sheriff searching for Cornelius shooting suspect believed to be armed and dangerous

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are asking for help finding a shooting suspect believe to be armed and dangerous.
The sheriff’s office says Jordan Curry Brown, 31, tried to shoot another man after an argument at Brown’s home in Cornelius on Saturday evening.
The shooting occurred around 5:20 p.m. near the intersection of South 26th Avenue and South Baseline Street, a few blocks from the home.
The victim, who was not hurt, told deputies Brown fled in a gray 2006 Chrysler 300 after trying to shoot him.
The victim told deputies that he had been at Brown’s home when Brown became angry with him. The victim said he decided to leave before the argument escalated.
The victim drove about three blocks from the home and was stopped at a stoplight when Brown pulled up alongside him and fired at least one shot toward the victim’s head, barely missing him, according to investigators. The bullet traveled behind the driver’s side headrest and left the car through the passenger side front window.
Deputies found Brown’s car unoccupied about an hour later at North 21st Avenue and North Holliday Street in Cornelius. Deputies attempted to track Brown using a police dog, but they were unsuccessful. The Chrysler 300 was seized and will be processed for evidence.
Anyone who sees Brown or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 as soon as possible. Deputies say Brown is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
This can't be right, isn't it Police who shoot blacks? Then blacks riot and we start over? But here we have a black shooting someone..quick call Jesse or Bureau of Land Management
