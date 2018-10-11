WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing of a Woodland man in November 2016, according to deputies.
Dustin Alan Griffin, 39, of Vancouver, was arrested earlier this week on the charge of first-degree murder. On Thursday, deputies said Kristopher L. Hoyt, 27, was picked up from the prison in Monroe, Washington and booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on the charge of first-degree murder.
Detectives identified Griffin and Hoyt as the suspects accused of killing 62-year-old Donald William Howard.
Crews responded to a fire at Howard’s home on the 2000 block of Dahlia Street in Woodland in November 2016.
After the fire was put out, Howard’s body was found inside the home and it was determined he died of blunt force head injuries. The case was ruled a homicide.
Court documents state Griffin and Hoyt were burglarizing Howard’s home, when Howard returned earlier than expected.
Hoyt admitted to investigators he was with Griffin during the burglary and outlined what happened in Howard’s home, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states Howard confronted Hoyt in the home, but Griffin hit Howard from behind with a baseball bat.
A shoe print and cell phone records helped lead investigators to the suspects.
Hoyt had been serving a 45-month prison sentence for another burglary in Clark County.
Anyone who has any information about the involvement of Griffin or Hoyt in this investigation is encouraged to call Sgt. Troy Brightbill at 360-577-3092.
