PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman connected to a reported strong-arm robbery on Thursday.
Deputies responded to a report of a robbery at a farm and ranch store in the 3800 block of Baseline Road at 7:00 p.m. When they arrived, the store employees said a woman had walked throughout the store and loaded a covered baby stroller with items. She then walked past the cash registers and left the store without paying.
When an employee attempted to talk to the woman near the front door, she assaulted the employee, the sheriff’s office said. The employee was not injured.
Authorities said it was later determined that the items the woman had attempted to steal were worth almost $700.
WCSO is currently looking for the suspect, who identified as Natashia R. Gomez, 29, of Hillsboro.
Anyone with information on this case or the whereabouts of Ms. Gomez is asked to contact deputies at 503-629-0111.
