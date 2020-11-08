YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help to find a hit-and-run suspect near Highway 18.
On Sunday, deputies responded to a call of a deceased man in a ditch Durham Road near Highway 18 about a mile west from McMinnville at 11:00 a.m.
Initially, law enforcement believed the man had been struck by a vehicle sometime between 2:00 and 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Evidence left at the scene indicates the suspect vehicle was heading westbound on Durham Land toward Hwy 18 at the time of the crash, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies found vehicle pieces consistent with the parts of a 2006-2008 full-size Dodge Ram pickup and is likely to be metallic blue. The pickup will have significant damage to the front and passenger-side headlight area.
The name of the victim will not be released until the family has been notified.
Anyone with information about the crash or the suspect vehicle is urged to contact Deputy Steve Wilkinson or Sgt. Don Stackpole at 503-434-7506. The case number to reference is 20-3147.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
