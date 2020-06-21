MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a missing 21-year-old woman with disabilities.
Madison Hawks was last seen Sunday at 1:30 p.m. holding her cat.
Hawks is approximately 5 feet 6 inches and weighing 110 pounds, deputies said. She has purple and brown hair.
The sheriff’s office said she may be in the Lancaster/State Street area.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503-588-5032.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.