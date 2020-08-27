ALOHA, OR (KPTV)- Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two armed men who kidnapped a man in Aloha on Thursday.
Deputies responded to the Forest Ridge Apartments at 7330 Southwest 204th Avenue at 3:30 p.m. They were notified that a 22-year-old man standing outside of the apartments was approached by two men with guns drawn.
The victim was forced into his Nissan truck by Nicholas San Nicolas, 31, and then drove off, the sheriff’s office said. They were followed by another man in a 2016 or 2017 dark blue BMW Z3.
The victim’s family suspected that he had been taken and they drove around looking for the truck. They found it 10 minutes later near the intersection of southwest 185th and southwest Farmington Road, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim’s family saw he was in danger and rammed the truck causing San Nicolas to push the victim out onto the road. He then drove off.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Nissan truck is described as a late 90s body style with red seats and purple straps in the bed.
San Nicolas is described as male Pacific Islander, approximately 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds. He has long hair tied in a ponytail.
The second suspect is also a male Pacific Islander.
Both men are wanted for several crimes including first degree kidnapping, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, menacing and an outstanding felony warrant.
They are considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office said and urge community members not to approach either men.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts or the identity of the second suspect is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
