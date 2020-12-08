WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies hope to speak with witnesses following a serious injury crash involving a motorcycle in Washington County.
The crash occurred on Friday last week near the intersection of Southwest 198th Avenue and Southwest Blanton Street. The sheriff's office says the crash involved a black Harley Davidson motorcycle and a black Dodge Charger.
Two people were riding on the motorcycle when the crash occurred; the passenger, suffered severe injuries, according to law enforcement.
The sheriff's office wants to speak with anyone who might have seen the crash or motorcycle before the crash.
According to deputies, the driver of the motorcycle is a white man who stands approximately 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighs around 235 pounds. The passenger, a white woman, stands approximately 5-feet tall and weighs around 125 pounds.
The man and the woman were wearing black leather jackets and black helmets when the crash occurred.
"If a community member observed the crash or the motorcycle driving before the collision, deputies ask them to call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 629-0111 to report what they saw," according to the sheriff's office.
The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team continues to investigate the crash. No additional information was released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
