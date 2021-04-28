POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 19-year-old sex offender was arrested for violating probation after having contact with a minor, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a trespass call near the intersection of Eola Drive Northwest and Doaks Ferry Road Northwest at approximately 4:00 a.m. The 911 called reported finding a man in bed with his teenage granddaughter.
When deputies arrived, they found Zaki Daniel McCallum asleep with the teenager. They interviewed McCallum and learned that he had a warrant for a probation violation on a third-degree rape charge in Washington County. As part of his probation he was forbidden from having contact with minors.
McCallum was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail for his warrant and for the additional violation of his probation for having contact with a minor. Additional charges may be added.
