Sheriff: Shooting at party in Happy Valley injures 4

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Four people were injured in a shooting at a party in Happy Valley early Thursday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 9200 block of Southeast Idleman Road just after 12:30 a.m.
At the scene, deputies discovered a party was taking place with “several people” in attendance.
Four people were injured by gunfire and taken to local hospitals, the sheriff’s office said. They are all expected to survive.
The shooting investigation is ongoing and Southeast Idleman Road is closed between Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast 94th Avenue. The closure is expected to be in place until noon, CCSO said.
Photos tweeted of the scene by CCSO show several markers with evidence of gunfire in the roadway.
Detectives responded to the scene and are investigating. Crime scene investigators and crime scene reconstruction technicians are processing the scene. pic.twitter.com/WXfaHse27r— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) December 31, 2020
Drivers are asked to use Southeast 96th Avenue as a detour.
CCSO did not initially release any information on what led up to the shooting or any suspect(s).
This story is developing. FOX 12 will update it as more is learned.
