LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died following a fiery crash on a Forest Service road near Siletz on Saturday evening, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
At about 6:50 p.m., deputies were called out to a crash on the USFS 500 road, east of Siletz. The sheriff's office said it was reported the vehicle was on fire and there was someone still in the vehicle.
Deputies arrived to the scene and found a Toyota Tacoma resting on its side in the gravel roadway and engulfed in flames. Crews from the Siletz Fire District helped extinguish the fire.
The sheriff's office said the driver, and only occupant in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver has been identified as 42-year-old Chad Edward Goodell, of Siletz.
According to the sheriff's office, evidence found at the scene indicated that Goodell was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle on the gravel roadway. No additional details about the crash were released.