STEVENSON, WA (KPTV) - A kidnapping suspect was arrested after driving off with two underage girls he communicated with on social media over a multi-day period, according to the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation began the afternoon of June 30 when a business owner in Stevenson called to report a girl came into the shop and stated she was from Aberdeen and was “on the run.”
Deputies contacted the 12-year-old girl and discovered she was reported as missing and endangered out of Hoquiam. The girl told deputies a man she met through friends on social media picked her up at the YWCA in Hoquiam, but instead of taking her home, he committed a burglary and sexually assaulted the girl near McCleary.
The girl was taken to the hospital and then released to her family.
The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Jeremiah D. Shallow of Tacoma. He was still believed to be in or around Skamania County visiting friends at that time, according to deputies.
On Wednesday, a woman in Carson reported her 16-year-old granddaughter as a runaway. A deputy learned the teen had been in contact with Shallow on social media and he went to see her on June 30.
On Wednesday night, a family member of the teen called deputies to say she was at a library in Graham and that Shallow was heading there to pick her up.
A librarian was contacted who positively identified the girl as the missing runaway teen.
Pierce Count deputies responded to the library, located the girl and arrested Shallow.
Shallow faces charges of kidnapping and custodial interference in Skamania County and charges including rape, assault and theft of a firearm in Grays Harbor County.
