Sheriff: Speeding driver with warrant arrested after rifle, stolen gun, meth found in car

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A traffic stop led to the arrest of a man with a warrant who had a rifle, a stolen handgun and methamphetamine in his car, according to deputies.
A Marion County deputy stopped a speeding driver on Brown Road Northeast near Surfwood Drive Northeast in the Salem area shortly before midnight Thursday.
The deputy said as he was speaking with 28-year-old Tyler Alvis, he could see a rifle sitting on the back seat of the car.
The deputy learned Alvis had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and took him into custody.
Deputies subsequently searched the car and found a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat, along with a small quantity of meth, according to investigators.
Deputies said the handgun was reported as stolen several months earlier. Both guns were seized by deputies as evidence.
During the roadside investigation, deputies also determined Alvis is on parole for delivery of heroin in Marion County.
Alvis was arrested and now faces additional charges of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of meth, first-degree theft and parole violations. He was booked into the Marion County Jail.
