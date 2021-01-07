CLARK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 30-year-old man was arrested Wednesday evening after leading deputies on a pursuit that started near Battle Ground and ended in Vancouver.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office said a pursuit was initiated on a suspect, identified as Ryan Enyart, at about 9:45 p.m. in the area of Northeast Mason Creek Road and Northeast 82nd Avenue near Battle Ground.
Enyart was wanted for violating a restraining order, according to the sheriff's office.
The pursuit ended around milepost 1 on Interstate 5 after the suspect vehicle was spiked twice and deputies performed a PIT maneuver, the sheriff's office said.
Enyart was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of violation of a restraining order, attempt to elude, reckless driving, and a department of corrections warrant.
