CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Spike strips were used to stop a driver who fled from deputies in Clackamas early Tuesday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
At about 1 a.m., deputies contact two people in a parked pickup truck in the parking lot of a hotel in Clackamas.
The sheriff's office said a man, later identified as Thomas Chandler Miller, 30, of Port Angeles, lied about his name to deputies. A deputy was able to determine that Miller had a warrant for his arrest for escape out of Washington.
The female passenger got out of the truck, but when deputies told Miller to step out, he drove off in an attempt to flee, according to the sheriff's office.
Miller traveled south on Interstate 205 and was pursued by several agencies.
The sheriff's office said spike strips successfully deflated the truck's front tires, but Miller continued to flee. His vehicle eventually stopped on I-205 near Southwest Stafford Road.
Miller was taken into custody without further incident. He was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on his warrants and additional charges of attempt to elude and reckless driving.
According to the sheriff's office, a small amount of heroin was found in the truck.
Gladstone police, West Linn police and Oregon City police with K-9 Ronnie assisted Clackamas County deputies during the pursuit.
Immigration status?
He is an illegal Washingtonian.
Why even mention the Heroin, he won't be charged with possession. Is this to highlight the stupidity of Oregon and most Portland and Eugene voters?
