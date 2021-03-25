Sheriff: Stolen RV, store merchandise located in Clackamas Town Center parking lot; man arrested

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 56-year-old man is facing several charges after he was found in possession of a stolen vehicle and stolen merchandise, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
Just after 1 a.m. Thursday, deputies identified a stolen Toyota RV in the Clackamas Town Center parking lot.
The sheriff's office said inside the RV, deputies located a pile of items stolen from the mall, including clothing from Macy’s and Forever 21, with security tags still attached.
Deputies arrested Keith Bouvier Smith. The sheriff's office said Smith was wanted on theft charges out of Multnomah County and a felony warrant for a parole violation.
Smith was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on additional charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and providing false info to police.
The sheriff's office said the RV was towed and will be returned to its rightful owner.
