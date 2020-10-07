CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Clackamas County deputies helped intercept a suspect who was fleeing Warm Springs police officers over Mt. Hood early Monday morning.
Just before 3 a.m., deputies responded to a pursuit occurring on Highway 26.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said Warm Springs police officers were pursuing a Ford F-150, but stopped after they reached the Government Camp area. Officers reported that the suspect vehicle was last seen headed west on the highway at a high rate of speed.
Deputies stopped traffic east of Rhododendron and prepared to deploy "Stop Sticks," which are designed to create a controlled deflation of the tires, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said deputies spotted the suspect vehicle minutes later and successfully used the Stop Sticks.
Deputies pulled behind the suspect vehicle and activated emergency lights, but the driver refused to stop.
The sheriff's office said the suspect turned onto Road 26, a narrow gravel road that loops back to Highway 26, then returned to the highway and continued westbound.
Deputies then used a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver. The sheriff's office said by that time, the tires on the driver's side were falling apart and the truck was driving on two metal wheels.
When the truck came to a stop, deputies ordered the suspect out of the vehicle. The suspect, identified as Michael Brady Ford, 43, of Gresham, eventually complied and was taken into custody.
Highway 26 was closed in both directions for about 20 minutes.
The sheriff's office said Warm Springs Police Department had probable cause to arrest Ford on charges of attempt to elude and reckless driving. Oregon State Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office also had probable cause to arrest Ford for third-degree assault and hit-and-run charges.
Ford was booked into the Clackamas County Jail and booked for attempt to elude, reckless driving and third-degree criminal mischief.
According to the sheriff's office, Ford admitted to fleeing from several law enforcement agencies between Bend and Rhododendron.
