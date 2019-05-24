OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect after a SWAT team responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in Oregon City Friday afternoon.
Law enforcement responded to the complex in the 1800 block of Molalla Avenue around 3:30 p.m. and asked people to avoid the area.
Officers say they had to break a window at the apartment to get a victim out of the building. That person was transported to OHSU, according to law enforcement. Their condition was not immediately clear.
Law enforcement members said the suspect was armed and dangerous and still inside of the apartment for awhile after they removed the victim.
They say the suspect and the victim know each other, but they haven't said how.
Molalla Avenue at Beavercreek Road and Gaffney Lane was temporarily closed as deputies and Oregon City Police were on the scene.
