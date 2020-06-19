HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV)- Washington County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in a Friday's deadly shooting in rural Hillsboro.
The shooting happened at a home near Southwest Lepley Lane and Southwest Midway Road just after 7:00 p.m.
Someone at the home had called 911 to report that at least two people had been shot and the suspect had fled the scene.
When deputies arrived, they found one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries. Deputies were able to able to treat the person until a helicopter arrived to take that person to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Authorities said the victims and shooter knew each other.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
