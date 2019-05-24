COOS BAY, OR (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested after attacking his sleeping ex-girlfriend and another man in Coos Bay, according to deputies.
Brack A. Perry, 50, of Coos Bay, was arrested Thursday afternoon near Highway 101 and Edward Road.
Perry was wanted in connection with an assault reported the previous week.
In that case, investigators said Perry entered a home and punched the sleeping woman and man.
Both victims had injuries on their hands and arms from protecting their heads during the assault, according to deputies.
One of the victims provided a text message that was sent by Perry demanding the victim leave town or the next time they crossed paths, Perry would beat them worse, according to investigators.
A deputy spotted Perry riding his bike Thursday afternoon. The deputy stopped Perry, who was arrested on charges of fourth-degree domestic assault and first-degree burglary.
