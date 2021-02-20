LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- Linn County Sheriff’s Office asks for help to locating a man suspected of assaulting another man in the parking lot of a Mill City 7-eleven Friday.
A 7-eleven employee called the sheriff’s office after seeing a man strike another man with “a large cutting instrument similar to a machete” just before 1:30 p.m. The suspect fled the location leaving the victim injured.
Deputies responded to the scene and found the man being treated by medics. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
During the investigation, deputies were able to identify the suspect as Klint Wise, 37, of Mill City.
Anyone with information about the attack or Wise’s location is asked to call the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3911.
Wise is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, the sheriff’s office said.
