LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 36-year-old man found dead in Siletz on Saturday
Deputies responded to a report of an unconscious man lying on the ground near Government Hill Road just after 6:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found Richard Mann of Longsden deceased. LCSO said evidence at the scene does suggest foul play. The Major Crime Team was activated, and the investigation is ongoing.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Oregon State Police Criminal Investigation Unit (CID), Oregon State Police Forensics, Toledo Police, Newport Police, Lincoln City Police and the Lincoln County District Attorney's Office.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Abby Dorsey at 541-265-0777 and refer to case 21S-00358.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.