SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A former firearms dealer has been arrested for illegally selling a rifle to a man who used the gun to shoot and kill his ex-girlfriend and then himself in West Linn, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Justin Joseph Coleman, 34, of Salem, was arrested Wednesday on charges including firearms transfer by an unlicensed person, as well as possession and distribution of a controlled substance.
Investigators said Coleman sold an SKS semi-automatic rifle to 34-year-old David Cote. Cote then used that rifle in March to kill 35-year-old Bethany Noelle Schuch on the 400 block of Alderwood Drive, according to deputies.
Deputies said Cote turned the gun on himself after killing Schuch and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Court documents showed Schuch had filed a restraining order against Cote in November 2017, and while the order was granted by a judge, it was not served to Cote because he had moved to an unknown location.
Court records also showed Cote had been convicted of stalking and menacing another woman in 2013.
Investigators used evidence from Cote’s phone to identify Coleman as the person who sold him the gun, according to the sheriff’s office.
Coleman operated a side business out of his home as a federally licensed firearms dealer until May.
Deputies said in a legal gun sale, Coleman would have filled out an ATF Form 4473 and initiated a background check on Cote before allowing him to purchase a registered firearm.
Instead, in February, Coleman sold Cote an unregistered SKS rifle for an undisclosed amount of cash, according to investigators.
A warrant was served at Coleman’s home in May and his federal firearms license was revoked that same day.
After further investigation, Coleman was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Marion County Jail.
Deputies said they also found evidence that Coleman was illegally dealing anabolic steroids.
His bail was set at $20,000.
