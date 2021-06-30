BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A suspect in an armed robbery at a Beaverton 7-Eleven last month was arrested on Monday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
On May 19, deputies responded to an armed robbery call at the 7-Eleven store near Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale and Southwest 91st Avenue before 12:30 a.m.
The suspect pointed a gun at the cashier’s head and demanded money from the register, according to WCSO. He then shoved the money and a handful of cigars into a black grocery-style reusable bag and ran away.
Deputies searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.
In June, detectives found evidence linking 24-year-old Jarrod Deferrari to the robbery at an abandoned home on Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway where he had been trespassing. Deferrari had also made social media posts that appeared to link him to the robbery.
On June 28, Violent Crimes Unit detectives arrested Deferrari for first-degree unlawful use of a weapon and menacing. He was already in custody at the Washington County Jail related to previous charges of first-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, interfering with a peace officer, contempt of court, and second-degree criminal mischief.
