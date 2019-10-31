Sheriff: Suspect in Salem-area robberies arrested; deputies find replica pistol, BB gun

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man who carried out two robberies in the Salem area after he claimed to be selling a car online has been arrested, according to deputies.
The investigation began when a Portland man reported being robbed at gunpoint while attempting to buy a car on the 6000 block of Witzel Road Southeast near Salem on Oct. 25.
The victim told deputies he had been talking to the suspect on the Letgo app and arranged to buy a car from him.
When they met, the victim said the suspect produced a small black semi-automatic pistol and demanded money.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office released a surveillance image of the suspect and asked for the public’s help locating him.
Deputies said a similar robbery occurred the following night on the 6600 block of Ganon Street Southeast near Salem.
Investigators subsequently identified the suspect as Josiah Cervantes, 20, of Salem. Deputies arrested Cervantes at his home Wednesday.
Deputies said they recovered a replica of a Glock pistol, a semi-automatic BB pistol and clothing believed to have been worn during the robberies.
Cervantes was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges including first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and theft.
The victims were not injured during the robberies, according to deputies.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
