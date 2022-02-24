TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County deputies are searching for a driver who led them on a chase in a stolen car before crashing in Troutdale early Thursday morning.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said it started as a report of a car that had crashed in a parking lot in the 25600 block of Southeast Stark Street. Deputies arrived to the scene and found the car to be stolen.
The sheriff's office said the driver sped off and caused crashes as they fled. There's no word at this time if anyone was injured in those crashes.
It was first reported the car crashed in a parking lot. When deputies arrived, they found the car to be stolen. The driver sped off, causing crashes in their wake. Deps followed from a distance. When the car slid out, deps detained the passenger- the driver remains at large. pic.twitter.com/sEoIv36qJz— Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) February 24, 2022
Deputies continued to follow the stolen car from a distance. The suspect then slid out and crashed near Southwest 257th between Sturges Drive and Cherry Park Road. The driver fled from the car, while the passenger was detained by deputies.
A search perimeter was established and a K-9 team assisted deputies in the search. The suspect was not located and is believed to have left the area, according to the sheriff's office.
The passenger was released to medical personnel on scene, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information about the suspect should contact the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.