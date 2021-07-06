PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A burglary suspect involved in a string of burglaries in April was arrested on Monday, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and Portland Police Bureau officers arrested Dusty Dow Baker, 34, at the Dream on Saloon in east Portland. With the help from the public, they were able to identify Baker as the "Moto Bandit."

CCSO said Baker is believed to be involved in several late-night burglaries and attempted ATM break-ins at three restaurants and a pub across the county.

The "Moto Bandit" was caught on surveillance riding a "distinctive Harley-Davidson motorcycle while wearing distinctive clothing that allowed investigators to link him to the separate burglaries."

Baker was booked into the Clackamas County Jail for the following charges:

Four counts of second-degree burglary

Five counts of first-degree criminal mischief

Second-degree attempted burglary

attempt to elude a police officer

First-degree theft

His bail is set at $150,000.

The investigation is ongoing, and it's believed that Baker traveled throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington during his burglary spree.

Anyone with information about him or any additional crimes is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip and reference CCSO Case # 21-951810.