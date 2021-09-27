CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after a suspect was shot and killed by a deputy in Happy Valley early Monday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
At about 2 a.m., deputies attempted to take a suspect into custody following a traffic stop near Southeast 145th and Southeast King Road. The sheriff's office said a struggle ensued and the suspect was shot by a deputy.
The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving attempts. The sheriff's office said a handgun was recovered near the suspect.
Additional details about the incident, including the involved deputies name, have not been released by the sheriff's office at this time.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Clackamas County Major Crimes Team and the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.