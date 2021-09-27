CLACKAMAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after a suspect was shot and killed by a deputy in Happy Valley early Monday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

At about 2 a.m., deputies attempted to take a suspect into custody following a traffic stop near Southeast 145th and Southeast King Road. The sheriff's office said a struggle ensued and the suspect was shot by a deputy.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving attempts. The sheriff's office said a handgun was recovered near the suspect.

Additional details about the incident, including the involved deputies name, have not been released by the sheriff's office at this time.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Clackamas County Major Crimes Team and the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office.

