Sheriff: Suspect sought after armed robbery at Aloha gas station

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery at a gas station in Aloha on Wednesday.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the robbery occurred at around 7:30 p.m. at the Chevron gas station, located at 19165 Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway. Employees reported the suspect robbed them with a black handgun in his waistband, according to the sheriff's office.
The suspect was described as a man with black beard and black hair in a bun under a baseball hat. He was wearing black latex gloves. The sheriff's office said the suspect left in a newer, dark blue VW Passat, headed eastbound on SW Tualatin Valley Highway.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-629-0111 and reference case number 50-21-7047.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.