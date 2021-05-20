Sheriff: Suspect sought after armed robbery at Aloha gas station

Surveillance images of the suspect and his vehicle (Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery at a gas station in Aloha on Wednesday.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the robbery occurred at around 7:30 p.m. at the Chevron gas station, located at 19165 Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway. Employees reported the suspect robbed them with a black handgun in his waistband, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect was described as a man with black beard and black hair in a bun under a baseball hat. He was wearing black latex gloves. The sheriff's office said the suspect left in a newer, dark blue VW Passat, headed eastbound on SW Tualatin Valley Highway.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-629-0111 and reference case number 50-21-7047.

