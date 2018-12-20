WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 19-year-old man stabbed a stranger who was sitting outside the Bethany Starbucks, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim approached a deputy at 9:34 p.m. Wednesday at the Bethany precinct, which is a block away from the Starbucks, and said he had been stabbed in the back by an unknown person.
The deputy provided medical aid until a Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crew arrived. The man was treated and released from the scene.
Deputies and a K-9 team searched the neighborhood directly north of the Bethany Shopping Center, but the suspect was not found.
Deputies obtained surveillance video from surrounding business and used that, along with additional evidence, to identify the suspect as 19-year-old Tristan Shay Mann.
Deputies responded to Mann’s home on the 15200 block of Northwest Decater Way, which is close to where the earlier K-9 track had been conducted.
At 10:58 p.m., Mann surrendered and was arrested.
Deputies said they seized a knife and other evidence believed to have been used in the stabbing.
Mann was booked into the Washington County Jail on the charge of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
A motive was not released by investigators in this case. Mann is scheduled to appear in court at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.