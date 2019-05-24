CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man who attempted to rob a Plaid Pantry store while armed with a hatchet last month.
Just before 1 a.m. on April 28, deputies responded to the report of an attempted armed robbery at the Oak Grove Plaid Pantry.
Surveillance video shows a masked man look into the store and checking the scene before going inside. The suspect then pulls out a 12-inch hatchet from his pants at the store counter.
The sheriff's office said the clerk pulls out a concealed handgun in response and begins to call 911 while holding the suspect at gunpoint. The suspect is then seen on surveillance video placing the hatchet on the counter and getting down on his knees with his hands in the air.
The suspect reportedly told the clerk, "I'm sorry, I'll leave." He is then seen fleeing the store and running eastbound on Southeast Roethe Road.
Deputies, along with a K-9 team, searched the area, but did not locate the suspect.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who is in his early 20s and stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall. He was seen wearing dark/black jacket with a hood, a dark-green or olive-colored ski mask, khaki pants, and dark sneakers with white soles.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office at 503-655-8211.
