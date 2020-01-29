WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are searching for a driver they say kidnapped two woman and nearly crashed into a deputy after speeding westbound on Highway 26, at one point hitting speeds of more than 100 miles-per-hour.
Edgar Adrian Hernandez, 20, of Cornelius, was driving a black 2012 Dodge Charger and almost hit the deputy after exiting the Highway at Southwest Park Way and running a red light near Southwest Baltic Avenue early Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.
Two deputies tried to stop the car but were unsuccessful. Hernandez later crashed near Southwest Barnes Road and Southwest 118th Avenue and fled the scene. Deputies said he left two women inside the car.
The women told deputies that Hernandez was holding them against their will after offering them a ride home from a party in Portland. The women said Hernandez later told them he wasn’t going to take them to their home and refused to stop the car.
Deputies with help from a police dog searched the area but did not find Hernandez. Investigators discovered a handgun under his passenger seat.
Anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 503-623-0111.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.