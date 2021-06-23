Sheriff: Suspects caught on camera breaking into Vancouver taproom

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Suspects were caught on camera breaking into a taproom in Vancouver Wednesday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
The break-in occurred at about 5:15 a.m. at Northwest Liquid Gold Taproom & Bottle Shop, located at 11012 Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. The sheriff's office said the suspects were seen breaking the front door and stealing multiple items before leaving the taproom.
The suspects left the area in a possible stolen silver Jeep Grand Cherokee with Oregon plates 045MCP. The suspects were also reported to have been armed, according to the sheriff's office.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the break-in or the suspects is asked to contact the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
