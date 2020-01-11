WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Two suspects in a Porsche stolen out of Eugene led deputies on a chase before crashing into the back of a semi-trailer on Interstate 5 in Clackamas County, according to the sheriff’s office.
A deputy attempted to stop the Porsche in Wilsonville near Southwest 95th Avenue and Elligsen Road at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
The driver did not stop and went onto northbound I-5. Deputies attempted to use spike strips to stop the car, but the suspect drove around them and sped away.
Deputies said the suspect then attempted to cut across the freeway behind two semis. It was raining at the time with standing water on the highway.
The driver lost control, collided with the back of a semi-trailer, spun out and came to a stop against the concrete barrier on the right side of the freeway.
Deputies surrounded the car and detained the driver, identified as 39-year-old April Lynn Evernden of Eugene. A passenger, 34-year-old Thomas Steven Evernden of Eugene, was also detained.
Deputies said both suspects are facing several charges, but they were first taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment. Their conditions were not known.
Deputies said they found suspected drugs, drug paraphernalia, stolen identification cards, credit cards, checks and other possible stolen items inside the stolen Porsche.
There was a large dog in the car, as well. Deputies said the dog appeared to be uninjured and was taken in by Clackamas County Dog Services.
Officers from Lake Oswego and Canby assisted Clackamas County deputies in this case, along with crews from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and American Medical Response.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
