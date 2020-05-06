Sheriff: SWAT responds to home near Silverton known for criminal complaints, recent large fire

SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A SWAT standoff unfolded at a home near Silverton with an “extensive history of law enforcement responses,” according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies went to the home on the 11800 block of Silverton Road Northeast at 10 a.m. Tuesday to serve a court order related to an ongoing investigation.
Deputies said they have responded to the home repeatedly over the last year on reports of suspicious activity, thefts, trespassing, assault, stolen vehicles, warrants and “countless” code violations.
Most recently, on April 30, a large fire burned on the property, destroying a barn, travel trailer and multiple vehicles.
On Tuesday, deputies said people in the home refused to come out. SWAT was then called to the scene.
SWAT team negotiators made phone contact with someone inside the home. At just after 11 a.m., the first two people came out. Around three hours later, another man came out of the home.
The SWAT team then went into the home to make sure nobody else was hiding inside. During the hours-long operation, numerous people were contacted on the property and two people were taken into custody.
Jonathan Younce, 39, was arrested for a parole violation warrant and booked into the Marion County Jail.
Rachel Vaneeten, 42, was cited and released for a probation violation warrant out of Washington County.
“The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has an ongoing investigation involving unlawful activities and unsafe conditions at the property. We will be continuing to work with Marion County Office of Legal Counsel and other county departments to resolve community concerns,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Silverton Road was closed to traffic during the operation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Ugh..check out his g/f that was cited and released. What a winner she is. She's got multiple mug shots, and paper over in Deschutes, Marion, Yamhill, and Washington Counties..well..pretty much where ever she goes. Yikes..
Dude is 39? He looks like he's in his 50s. Kids, stay away from drugs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.