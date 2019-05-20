Sheriff: SWAT team takes man with knife into custody after standoff in Sheridan

SHERIDAN, OR (KPTV) – A man deputies say was armed with a knife and threatening people, including his handicapped father, was taken into custody early Monday morning at a Yamhill County home.
Kenneth Lee Sundrud, 47, was taken into custody in the 740 block on Northwest Evans Street in Sheridan.
The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office with help from the McMinnville Police Department and Grand Ronde Tribal police responded around 5 a.m. and asked for assistance from an Oregon State Police SWAT team.
According to deputies, Sundrud refused to comply with orders to drop his knife and was hit with a 40mm less than lethal projectile while law enforcement members were evacuating people near the scene.
Oregon State Police SWAT attempted to get Sundrud to voluntarily surrender but he refused to exit the home, according the sheriff’s office. The SWAT team around 12:15 p.m. breached the door and took Sundrud into custody without incident. The sheriff’s office says charges are expected to be filed after Sundrud is released from the hospital.
Law enforcement working off a search warrant affidavit continue to investigate.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.